There are moments in prison where time moves so slow that you really get a sense of an entire world warping in front of your eyes. You sit up, look around, and you think, this is impossible. Surely this isn’t life. Out in the world, you shake it off and you busy yourself with whatever is happening around you. In prison, you might as well be in suspended animation. So it was on that day in August 2020. We had been locked down for months during COVID, not allowed to leave our tiny unit, 100 of us packed in tight, having survived an ongoing spread, during a national crisis while an idiot President was going on television and suggesting bleach in the veins as a possible alternative. On top of this, you’re stopping yourself and wondering, how did my life go wrong that I’m even in prison? And then you adjust your radio, because it can’t be true. Is Black Panther actually dead?

By 2020, “Black Panther” was already airing regularly on basic cable. But even without that movie, Boseman was a regular on television stations due to a series of respectable biopics that made him into a living breathing Black History Month. He was Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall”, Jackie Robinson in “42”, James Brown (an incredible James Brown) in “Get On Up”. We were watching his swag steal movies like “Draft Day” and “Gods Of Egypt“. Of course, there were the three appearances as T’Challa, king of Wakanda. And then, so quickly, he was gone. It felt like we lost so much.

With a heavy heart, I sat down to catch “21 Bridges”. Because it was one of his final performances, yes, but also because I feared it would be an inadequate showcase of his talent. He was finally playing a character he could craft on his own, a fictional guy, in a fictional story. He was the unquestioned lead character, and the story depended on him, his charisma, his swagger, his underrated good humor. It was the kind of role Denzel Washington played in his youth. I immediately thought of the wacko “Ricochet”, a Denzel vehicle that was actually a nineties version of a sleazy, unhinged exploitation film from the seventies. If director Brian Kirk and company could approach that sort of vibe, then “21 Bridges” would be alright. Of course, “Ricochet” is an insane comparison for far too many reasons, particularly because that would never be the type of movie that could be made today, even if “21 Bridges” feels like it’s taking cues from middlebrow programmers from the end of the 20th century.

When we meet Boseman’s Andre Davis, it’s on the heels of an Internal Affairs investigation. He’s a bit too quick on the trigger for his superiors – this is treated fairly realistically, and adds a moral ambiguity to Davis as a cop’s son, as if there’s heritage in firing first and last. Very quickly, however, we get the sense he’s simply a really good cop based on his reputation and the way the movie celebrates his character’s achievements. He’s one of the first ones deployed when a handful of cops are killed in a drug run gone bad. Though the FBI seeks jurisdiction in this case – what with all those missing drugs – somehow Davis, coming off of the aforementioned investigation, is given a chance to find the killers.

The movie then cannily switches perspective, showing these rogue agents and their 50 kg of coke. Mike and Ray (Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch) are desperate dudes, and while they have a working relationship, it’s hardly all that effective. Ray’s the one who lit up those cops, and as the night goes on he’s more than happy to defy his partner and spill blood. Of course, as we gradually learn, Mike and Ray are professionals, hardly out of central casting. They’re not necessarily simply out for a quick score. In prison parlance, they look like either they don’t know how to move, or, as Davis surmises pretty quickly, they suspiciously know all too well how to move.

The title comes from Davis’ executive decision to shut down every pathway out of Manhattan. The impetus is the need to find cop killers, but New Yorkers know that shutting off access to all the bridges seems like a logistical nightmare that screws New Yorkers. This isn’t about New Yorkers, however, this is about cops. Specifically Davis and his new partner, Frankie, played by the British actress Sienna Miller. Always happy to see her, but not the first choice I’d make if I’m looking for a tough New York cop. The movie is pretty jam-packed with engaging performers, but seeing them all together suggests no sort of regional specificity. Pros like JK Simmons and Keith David appear, and these are great actors, but this is not great casting. They’re on the same police force? They’re from the same borough? “21 Bridges” doesn’t necessarily pass the authenticity test.

“21 Bridges” wants to pay homage to the popular cop thrillers of the seventies – there’s one particularly enjoyable, though fairly clumsy, homage to “The French Connection”. But, like its surrounding city in the 21st century, it’s too clean, it’s too sterile. Whenever the movie flips back to Mike and Ray, the movie feints at the possibility this is going to be a different type of movie. But, ultimately, we know that Davis is lurking, getting closer to a “complex” truth that tests his resolve for about five minutes before he locks in on ready-made peeps lined up to be shot. It’s less of a test of will and more of the movie simply throwing the audience off the scent of a wholly-familiar plot resolution before everyone gets what they want.

I won’t go into details of the expected shoot-out finale, though I know a clunky months-later reshoot when I see it (in fact, I bet one surfaces in the big movie that test-screened near me the other day, as it’s just begging for an incongruous but wholly-conventional wrap-up, but I’m talking out of class on that one). The conclusion feels like it replaced another scene that served the same function, but with dialogue in place of headshots. Here, the close reminds you that this is an action film directed by a television director (Brian Kirk, with an assist from producers the Russo brothers), and there are good guys and bad guys, no amount of acting overcoming the western-style dynamics. Unfortunately, while Boseman was in a couple other films after this, I couldn’t help but notice his slightly-depleted, thinner frame in this big finale. He looks as good as someone can look with colon cancer, sadly, but noticeably more frail than he was in the rest of the picture. It’s a reminder of how fragile someone can be with this condition – you can go from crusading cop to tired and stricken within only a couple of months.

Something I’m always trying to remind people with this Substack is to Know Your Rights. This has always been a necessity, but moreso during this current administration. Several laws are being re-written on state and federal levels in a way that echoes slaveowner restrictions and mentalities. And by the same token, this administration is openly violating laws that threaten your own freedom and autonomy, and because there’s no accountability, they’re getting away with lying to people about where the limits exist. And much of that, sadly, has to do with what I’m doing today – sharing readily-available information.

ICE has been enthusiastically embarking on a disinformation campaign to discourage people from exercising their First Amendment rights to film ICE’s ongoing illegal activity. They have intimidated and attacked people reporting on them, they’ve harassed people with cameras, and reports are that they have kept dossiers on those disseminating this knowledge. Protections are not coming for those who have found themselves under the overzealous boot of ICE in these regards. Fortunately, not everyone in Washington is sitting on their hands about this: a bill has been proposed called The Right To Record Act, which not only gives an opportunity for people to document ANY law enforcement, but to actually sue when that right has been infringed. The fact is, a lawsuit against law enforcement agents who impede upon the Constitution is typically not going to work. So we need politicians to step up and argue that if there is going to be a system of criminal justice, the law applies to all men and women, as opposed to anyone carving out an exception for costumed goons kidnapping Hispanics off the streets.