I’m not a gamer, I’ve never been a part of that world. I played Sega Genesis in my youth, hoping it would enhance hand-eye coordination, and it seriously did not work. But, at the start of prison, I was fascinated by the beginnings of “GamerGate”, a situation I haven’t fully grokked yet. I recall watching a couple of videos from Anita Sarkeesian before I was arrested, and I saw an articulate person passionately explaining very obvious gender deficits within the gaming industry. Obviously, she needed to receive death threats from boys insecure about their precious games and their boy economy that insists their petty needs be catered to all the time, because these are serious people with a true bead on what’s important in the world. Death threats, over video games. I read that from my prison bunk and was intensely embarrassed.

Obviously, I understand there was eventually more to GamerGate than just that – I don’t know if I really want to know, even if some pundit mentions how it may be a skeleton key to explain how young men put aside their dignity to support a weak, fragile rapist of a manchild for President in the last election. But I have been fascinated by the idea of women willingly venturing into such a male-dominated, male-policed environment because of their love of games and their tolerance for misogynist children. It’s bold, I believe. It’s also mystifying, because as a non-gamer, this is all Greek to me.

So I volunteered for “1Up”, a movie Lionsgate and Buzzfeed teamed up to produce, only to quietly dump it onto Amazon. This is a film about e-sports, which now has a following to rival or equal all major sports in America. There aren’t many movies about this increasingly-popular world. And if there are, are they about women? Do they dare poke the bear of institutionalized misogyny within the industry? I figured there’d be additional insight provided by director Kyle Newman, who previously revealed his nerd credentials by helming “Fanboys”, in conjunction with the “Star Wars” fanbase it gently mocked.

“1Up” starts with a team of collegiate e-sports players who find themselves at loggerheads. The conflict is largely along gender divides, so Vivian (Paris Berelc) offers to secede, taking the female talent with her. The goal is to beat the boys with a female-led squad, even though most of the women have problems believing in themselves. There’s an amusing scene where the boys and girls get together and trash talk each other, a back and forth that just leads to thinly-veiled sexual attraction and lays bare the eroticism in those types of theatrical insults and grandstanding. In other words, a gender grudge match isn’t as easy as it seems.

The ladies seek out a mentor for help and land upon gaming veteran Parker (Ruby Rose). She drinks, curses and broods, but she’s played by Ruby Rose, so she hardly seems to have fallen on hard times like its implied – this lady has it all together onscreen. Cue training montages, which allows for a few gags, two or three jokes that land, and a few training montages in which I had no idea what was happening, but apparently they were improving their gaming skills. There’s a conflict between players and a third act falling out, right when the day is darkest, but it’s all building up to The Big Game, as most sports movies are.

“1Up” isn’t radical enough to give more than a passing reference to online trolls. I hope that’s because this is more of a movie for younger gamers, and not because institutionalized misogyny is just blindly accepted as the wages of war. It’s lightweight, in other words, something that earns credibility due to gaming accuracy as opposed to a powerful point of view. Newman’s indifferent direction doesn’t help – even as a low budget film, there are sequences where characters are simply in a room, seated at screens, and yet the walls are rendered in 1995-era green screen. I’m glad that there’s a movie about women in e-sports that isn’t terribly embarrassing. But I definitely didn’t learn any more about what it entails.

I remember having an aborted conversation with someone in prison, when we were sharing space with Paul Manafort. The scuttlebutt was that Manafort was bragging about his direct line to the White House, that he could apparently write a letter and have it on the President’s desk days later, in order to allow us access to tablets. Obviously this never came true, because Manafort was, predictably, a big-mouthed two-faced scum. But it’s one of those situations where people who weren’t in prison would wonder about the dynamics, how it would work. And the truth is, you would pay for it. In case you’ve forgotten, criminals who eat three meals a day, cover themselves in clothing and tuck underneath a blanket at night are doing it on taxpayers’ dimes. You pay for mass incarceration. Now I do too.

This means that, the “harder” on crime people want to be, the more they’re gonna spend. In Louisiana, Governor Jeff Landry enhanced penalties in state drug crimes, in many cases multiplying mandatory minimums. Landry has been in office since 2024 and still, the prison population has increased by 2,000, and is expected to increase further. This has led to an increase in funding for these prisons in order to prepare for an influx of new inmates. Overall, it means a state budget increase of 11%, $17.5 million coming from taxpayers. As it is all over the country, parole is also being eliminated. Criminal justice, more and more often, is about a steady, generous cash flow coming from the people who are allegedly being “protected.”