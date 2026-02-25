Discussion about this post

"Obviously, she needed to receive death threats from boys insecure about their precious games and their boy economy that insists their petty needs be catered to all the time..."

I always say that gaming becoming mainstream was the worst thing to ever happen to the medium, and that includes the crash back in the 80s. Among other things, it really exacerbated the seed of entitlement that gets planted into any subculture that finds itself spun out of patriarchy, and now we find ourselves down a path where the value of games is predicated on such nebulous placations like immersion or wish-fulfillment or some other ego-puffing stim, meanwhile actual innovations in the game design craft are disregarded or downright spit upon if it doesn't make the player feel awesome or enabled in some way. Don't even get me started on some of these development costs.

